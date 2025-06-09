American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEP. Citigroup upped their target price on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $101.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.02. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $85.93 and a 52-week high of $110.48. The firm has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $829,387.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,116.12. This trade represents a 23.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,658 shares in the company, valued at $991,683.44. This trade represents a 51.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 57,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 31.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,075,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,498,000 after acquiring an additional 738,756 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Electric Power

(Get Free Report

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.