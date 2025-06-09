Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $245.56.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (down previously from $296.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $253.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $196.04 and a 52-week high of $275.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.61.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 9.46%.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

