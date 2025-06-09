Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.08.

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $69.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day moving average is $54.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.51.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 10.64%.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $328,398,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5,224.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255,262 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 149.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,963,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577,489 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 347.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,232,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,469.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,309,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,237 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.