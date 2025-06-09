The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.63.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

In other news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 3,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $266,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,162 shares in the company, valued at $12,784,750.12. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 8,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $761,454.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,303,891.24. The trade was a 7.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 97,608 shares of company stock valued at $8,392,040 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 104,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 97.9% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $783,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $75,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $88.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $89.85.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

