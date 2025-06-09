Brokerages Set Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) PT at $64.11

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.11.

TECK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins began coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Veritas upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. National Bankshares raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Teck Resources

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Teck Resources Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 10,223 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 35,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 12,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TECK opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $54.13. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.66.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.