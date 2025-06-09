Brokerages Set Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) PT at $64.11

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.11.
TECK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins began coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Veritas upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. National Bankshares raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Teck Resources Price Performance
TECK opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $54.13. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.66.
Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Teck Resources Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.
Teck Resources Company Profile
Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.
