HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $388.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCA. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stephens upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays set a $416.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $336.00 target price (down from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $384.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

In other HCA Healthcare news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total transaction of $5,797,585.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,420.72. This trade represents a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 888.9% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $384.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $355.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.71. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $289.98 and a 12-month high of $417.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. The stock has a market cap of $92.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 586.47% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.81%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

