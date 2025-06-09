Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLCO. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Saunders bought 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $248,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 719,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,079.68. The trade was a 3.16% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLCO. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 101.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bausch + Lomb stock opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. Bausch + Lomb has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $21.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. Bausch + Lomb’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

