Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $250.44.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Republic Services from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Republic Services from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RSG

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG opened at $252.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $185.07 and a 1 year high of $258.75. The firm has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.63.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Republic Services will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.2% in the first quarter. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at $14,628,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 10.6% during the first quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.