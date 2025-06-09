Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Receives $120.15 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.15.

Several equities analysts have commented on PRU shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th.

PRU stock opened at $105.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $90.38 and a 52-week high of $130.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.75.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.11. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 85.58%.

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $635,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,869,090.56. The trade was a 18.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 87,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.72 per share, with a total value of $2,499,989.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,989.84. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1,845.8% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

