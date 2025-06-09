Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $275.65.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Carvana from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wedbush upgraded Carvana to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler set a $340.00 price target on Carvana and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $341.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.41. Carvana has a 1 year low of $100.05 and a 1 year high of $351.43. The company has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.63 and a beta of 3.65.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Carvana will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.49, for a total value of $8,924,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 196,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,033,660.22. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 27,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $6,209,252.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,431,815.19. This trade represents a 13.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,016,196 shares of company stock valued at $284,029,665 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Carvana by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

