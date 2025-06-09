NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.79.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Susquehanna lowered shares of NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 19,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $1,775,594.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,309.20. This represents a 62.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $29,828.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,940.35. This represents a 39.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,978. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in NetApp by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,674 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in NetApp by 546.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 289,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $33,606,000 after buying an additional 244,746 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp stock opened at $106.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. NetApp has a one year low of $71.84 and a one year high of $135.45.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 123.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetApp will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

