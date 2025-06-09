RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several brokerages have commented on RXO. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on RXO from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on RXO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on RXO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on RXO from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in RXO by 374.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,259,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,855,000 after buying an additional 7,306,537 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in RXO in the first quarter valued at about $56,693,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in RXO by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,203,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,137,000 after buying an additional 2,009,937 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RXO in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,342,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in RXO by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,676,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,971,000 after buying an additional 923,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RXO opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.49. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.73. RXO has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $32.82.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. RXO had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RXO will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

