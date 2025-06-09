RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.
Several brokerages have commented on RXO. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on RXO from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on RXO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on RXO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on RXO from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RXO
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RXO
RXO Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE RXO opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.49. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.73. RXO has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $32.82.
RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. RXO had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RXO will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.
About RXO
RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RXO
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Five Below Pops on Strong Earnings, But Rally May Stall
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Intel’s Dual Gamble: AI Innovation Now, Foundry Fortunes Later?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- X: 1 Reason to Bet on U.S. Steel, and 1 Reason to Hold Back
Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.