Brokerages Set GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) PT at $214.86

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $214.86.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $172.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $228.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GoDaddy

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of GDDY opened at $182.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.07. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $135.73 and a twelve month high of $216.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.35.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 176.06% and a net margin of 20.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,932 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.81, for a total value of $1,246,442.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,015 shares in the company, valued at $77,500,807.15. This trade represents a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $174,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,937,295.29. This trade represents a 0.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,459 shares of company stock worth $12,214,374. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,554,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in GoDaddy by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

(Get Free Report

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.