KeyCorp Cuts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $350.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra Research raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $391.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.96.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU opened at $265.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $285.93 and a 200-day moving average of $338.24. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $423.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.60. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Nutshell Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $956,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 495.1% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,775,000. Finally, Northeast Investment Management acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.