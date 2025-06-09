Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at UBS Group

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Broadcom from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.25.

Broadcom Trading Down 5.0%

Broadcom stock opened at $246.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 201.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.81. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $128.50 and a 12 month high of $265.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.96 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,300. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Challenger Wealth Management raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% in the first quarter. Challenger Wealth Management now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

