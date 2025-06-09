Robert W. Baird Cuts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $340.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $366.00 to $317.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $391.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.96.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 19.8%

LULU opened at $265.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $423.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.60. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $429,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 957 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 178 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

