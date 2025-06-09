NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Wall Street Zen

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

NCS Multistage Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ NCSM opened at $30.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 2.63. NCS Multistage has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.75 million, a PE ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.70.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $50.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.40 million. NCS Multistage had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 27.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in NCS Multistage by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in NCS Multistage by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NCS Multistage by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NCS Multistage during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NCS Multistage during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and construction, and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, and sand jet perforating products; enhanced recovery products, such as sliding sleeve, as well as Terrus system, an injection control device; repeat precision products comprising composite frac plugs and bridge plugs, single-use disposable setting tools, express systems, and related products; chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics services; and well construction products, including AirLock casing buoyancy system, Vecturon and Vectraset liner hanger systems, and Toe initiation sleeves.

