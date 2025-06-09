Analyzing Heart Tronics (OTCMKTS:HRTT) & Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT)

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) and Heart Tronics (OTCMKTS:HRTT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heart Tronics has a beta of 1047.74, indicating that its share price is 104,674% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and Heart Tronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helius Medical Technologies -1,764.74% -244.82% -127.10% Heart Tronics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helius Medical Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Heart Tronics 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and Heart Tronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Given Heart Tronics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heart Tronics is more favorable than Helius Medical Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.6% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and Heart Tronics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helius Medical Technologies $434,000.00 1.03 -$8.85 million ($47.53) -0.02 Heart Tronics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Heart Tronics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Helius Medical Technologies.

Summary

Heart Tronics beats Helius Medical Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc., a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

About Heart Tronics

Heart Tronics, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of medical devices in the United States. Its medical devices are used to monitor and measure physiological signals in order to detect diseases that impact an individual's health. The company offers Fidelity 100 Monitor System, an integrated system in which its component Model 100 Patient Module collects, processes, and amplifies electrocardiogram (ECG) signals from that patient through a set of 10 electrodes that are wirelessly transmitted to the laptop computer. Its products in the development stage include Fidelity 350 Holter Monitor, an ambulatory Holter monitor that collects ECG data of arrhythmia and transient heart disease, while the patient carries out daily activities away from the physician's office or hospital. The company's products in the development stage also consist of Fidelity 200 Event Recording System/Heart Tempo Card, a non-prescription heart monitoring device, which is used as an early-detection device by patients who desire to monitor their condition. Its products also include Cardiac Vest, a lightweight, close-fitting vest or undergarment made of stretchable material in which the electrodes are stitched into the fabric; and Fidelity 400 Intracardiac Monitor that applies its proprietary physiological signal acquisition and amplification technology to read intracardiac signals procured from intracardiac catheter. The company was formerly known as Signalife, Inc. and changed its name to Heart Tronics, Inc. in November 2008. Heart Tronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 is headquartered in Studio City, California.

