Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Receives $83.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.71.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $70.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.61. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $89.39.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $408,155.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,259.20. This represents a 9.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $381,735.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,751,963.22. This trade represents a 7.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,741 shares of company stock valued at $7,114,134. Insiders own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,589,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,548,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,577 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in Zillow Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,153,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,697,000 after acquiring an additional 271,084 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Zillow Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,029,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,263,000 after acquiring an additional 411,742 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LP raised its position in Zillow Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 3,350,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,068,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,878,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,745,000 after acquiring an additional 28,728 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

