QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.19.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QS. UBS Group downgraded QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on QuantumScape from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on QuantumScape from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on QuantumScape

Insider Activity at QuantumScape

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 61,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $242,400.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,228.20. This trade represents a 20.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 71,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $314,997.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,640,998 shares in the company, valued at $7,236,801.18. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 2,086.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 660.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 29.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Price Performance

Shares of QS opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a current ratio of 14.07. QuantumScape has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that QuantumScape will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About QuantumScape

(Get Free Report

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.