Brokerages Set BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) PT at $42.60

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.60.

A number of research firms have commented on BTAI. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BTAI

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Up 20.3%

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55. BioXcel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $25.12.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.72) by $1.22. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35 million. Research analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -24.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 203.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48,336 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33,161 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 13,952 shares during the last quarter. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.