Financial Review: Patten Energy Solutions Group (OTCMKTS:PTTN) and Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

Patten Energy Solutions Group (OTCMKTS:PTTN – Get Free Report) and Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Patten Energy Solutions Group has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Gold has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Patten Energy Solutions Group and Vista Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patten Energy Solutions Group N/A N/A N/A Vista Gold N/A 93.43% 68.97%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patten Energy Solutions Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vista Gold N/A N/A -$6.59 million $0.07 13.75

This table compares Patten Energy Solutions Group and Vista Gold”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.3% of Vista Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Patten Energy Solutions Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Vista Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Patten Energy Solutions Group and Vista Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patten Energy Solutions Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Vista Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vista Gold has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 185.63%. Given Vista Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vista Gold is more favorable than Patten Energy Solutions Group.

Summary

Vista Gold beats Patten Energy Solutions Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patten Energy Solutions Group

Patten Energy Solutions Group, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of energy and mineral properties. The company primarily explores for lithium carbonate and other minerals. It holds interests in a portfolio of properties covering approximately 31,020 acres located in the United States and Australia. Patten Energy Solutions Group, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Dolton, Illinois.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

