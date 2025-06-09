Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.13.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,255,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 227,628 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,218,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after purchasing an additional 188,969 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 634,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 235,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 304,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 118,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

FHTX opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68. The company has a market cap of $248.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 3.04. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system in the United States. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

