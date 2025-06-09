Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM) and Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Head to Head Contrast

Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report) and Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Global Mofy Metaverse has a beta of -1.67, meaning that its share price is 267% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nebius Group has a beta of 3.25, meaning that its share price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Mofy Metaverse and Nebius Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Mofy Metaverse $41.36 million 1.71 $12.14 million N/A N/A Nebius Group $161.40 million 70.52 $221.50 million ($0.57) -84.70

Nebius Group has higher revenue and earnings than Global Mofy Metaverse.

Profitability

This table compares Global Mofy Metaverse and Nebius Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Mofy Metaverse N/A N/A N/A Nebius Group -4.76% 7.18% 4.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Global Mofy Metaverse and Nebius Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Mofy Metaverse 0 0 0 0 0.00 Nebius Group 0 0 4 2 3.33

Nebius Group has a consensus target price of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.20%. Given Nebius Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nebius Group is more favorable than Global Mofy Metaverse.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.5% of Global Mofy Metaverse shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of Nebius Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nebius Group beats Global Mofy Metaverse on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Mofy Metaverse

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform. The company also grants use right of digital assets for various applications, such as movies, TV series, AR/VR, animation, advertising, and gaming. Global The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability. It also offers Avride, an autonomous driving solution which targets ride-hailing, logistics, e-commerce, and food/grocery delivery as application domains, as well as focuses on autonomous vehicles and delivery robots; and TripleTen, an EdTech service that prepares specialists for STEM roles, and equipping them with essential technology skills. The company was formerly known as Yandex N.V. and changed its name to Nebius Group N.V. in August 2024. Nebius Group N.V. was founded in 1989 and is based in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

