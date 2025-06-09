Rubrik’s (RBRK) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $80.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RBRK. Wall Street Zen cut Rubrik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Rubrik from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Rubrik from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rubrik from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.81.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RBRK

Rubrik Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:RBRK opened at $98.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.56. Rubrik has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $278.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.39 million. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rubrik will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 87,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $6,161,488.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 413,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,958,598.32. This represents a 17.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 85,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $5,953,470.04. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 433,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,390,986.36. The trade was a 16.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 632,609 shares of company stock valued at $47,450,968 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rubrik

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBRK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Rubrik during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rubrik in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 8,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Rubrik by 209.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

About Rubrik

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.