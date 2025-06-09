Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rubrik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Rubrik from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rubrik from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rubrik currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.81.

NYSE RBRK opened at $98.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 0.87. Rubrik has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $103.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $278.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.58) earnings per share. Rubrik’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rubrik will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 87,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $6,161,488.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 413,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,958,598.32. This represents a 17.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $210,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,714.59. This represents a 95.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 632,609 shares of company stock valued at $47,450,968. Insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBRK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Rubrik in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 8,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Rubrik in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Rubrik by 209.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

