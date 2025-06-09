Analyzing AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) and Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) and Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.5% of AvePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Smith Micro Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.2% of AvePoint shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Smith Micro Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AvePoint and Smith Micro Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvePoint -2.36% -3.16% -1.55% Smith Micro Software -210.99% -36.69% -30.78%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

AvePoint has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith Micro Software has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AvePoint and Smith Micro Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvePoint 0 2 4 0 2.67 Smith Micro Software 0 0 1 0 3.00

AvePoint currently has a consensus target price of $17.40, indicating a potential downside of 11.04%. Smith Micro Software has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 455.74%. Given Smith Micro Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Smith Micro Software is more favorable than AvePoint.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AvePoint and Smith Micro Software”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvePoint $349.01 million 11.39 -$21.50 million ($0.13) -150.46 Smith Micro Software $19.38 million 0.90 -$24.40 million ($1.73) -0.52

AvePoint has higher revenue and earnings than Smith Micro Software. AvePoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smith Micro Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AvePoint beats Smith Micro Software on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc. provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services. AvePoint, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc. engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Premium product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service provides deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language voice-to-text (VTT) transcription messaging. It also offers ViewSpot, a retail display management platform that provides on-screen and interactive demos to wireless carriers and other smartphone retailers; and technical support and customer services. Smith Micro Software, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

