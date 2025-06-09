Critical Contrast: Grail (GRAL) versus Its Peers

Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Grail to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.
Profitability
This table compares Grail and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Grail
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Grail Competitors
|-3,479.68%
|-975.07%
|-26.59%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Grail and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Grail
|$130.71 million
|N/A
|-0.63
|Grail Competitors
|$1.05 billion
|-$110.55 million
|-5.74
Institutional and Insider Ownership
47.5% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Grail shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings for Grail and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Grail
|0
|3
|1
|0
|2.25
|Grail Competitors
|371
|1443
|2419
|42
|2.50
Grail currently has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential downside of 17.88%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 1,334.81%. Given Grail’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grail has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Summary
Grail rivals beat Grail on 7 of the 11 factors compared.
About Grail
GRAIL, Inc. operates as a commercial-stage healthcare company, which engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. It utilizes machine learning, software, and automation to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types in earlier stages. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Huber, William H. Rastetter, Mostafa Ronaghi, and Richard D. Klausner on September 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.
Receive News & Ratings for Grail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.