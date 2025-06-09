Triller Group (NYSE:ILLR) & Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Financial Analysis

Volatility & Risk

Triller Group has a beta of -1.8, indicating that its share price is 280% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hennessy Advisors has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Triller Group and Hennessy Advisors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triller Group -139.01% -805.50% -54.21% Hennessy Advisors 26.29% 9.60% 5.80%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Triller Group and Hennessy Advisors”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triller Group $46.34 million 2.70 -$49.21 million ($1.22) -0.63 Hennessy Advisors $35.55 million 2.41 $7.10 million $1.25 8.80

Hennessy Advisors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Triller Group. Triller Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hennessy Advisors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Triller Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Hennessy Advisors shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Triller Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.4% of Hennessy Advisors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hennessy Advisors beats Triller Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triller Group

Triller Group, Inc. engages in the provision of an artificial intelligence-powered, social media and live-streaming event platform for creators. It uses proprietary AI technology to push and track content virtually to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

