Comparing SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) & Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) and SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Veeva Systems and SoundHound AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veeva Systems 25.07% 13.56% 11.02% SoundHound AI -163.58% -55.58% -31.70%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.2% of Veeva Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of SoundHound AI shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Veeva Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of SoundHound AI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Veeva Systems has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoundHound AI has a beta of 2.64, indicating that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Veeva Systems and SoundHound AI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veeva Systems 2 8 15 0 2.52 SoundHound AI 0 4 4 0 2.50

Veeva Systems presently has a consensus target price of $269.80, suggesting a potential downside of 5.36%. SoundHound AI has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.86%. Given SoundHound AI’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SoundHound AI is more favorable than Veeva Systems.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Veeva Systems and SoundHound AI”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veeva Systems $2.86 billion 16.24 $525.71 million $4.72 60.40 SoundHound AI $102.23 million 39.73 -$88.94 million ($0.55) -18.38

Veeva Systems has higher revenue and earnings than SoundHound AI. SoundHound AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veeva Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Veeva Systems beats SoundHound AI on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States. The company also provides Veeva Development Cloud, a suite of applications for the clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety functions, including Veeva Vault Clinical, Veeva Vault RIM, Veeva Vault Safety, and Veeva Vault Quality; Veeva QualityOne, a quality and document management, and training solution; Veeva RegulatoryOne, a solution that helps companies to manage regulatory submission content; and Veeva Claims addresses the end-to-end product and marketing claims management process. In addition, it offers professional and support services, including implementation and deployment planning and project management; requirements analysis, solution design, and configuration; systems environment management and deployment services; services focused on advancing or transforming business and operating processes related to Veeva solutions; data migration and systems integrations technical consulting services; training on its solutions; and ongoing managed services, such as outsourced systems administration. The company was formerly known as Verticals onDemand, Inc. and changed its name to Veeva Systems Inc. in April 2009. Veeva Systems Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant. The company's products also include CaiNET software that uses machine learning to enhance how domains work together to handle queries; CaiLAN software that arbitrates responses so users get answers from the right domain; Dynamic Interaction a real-time, multimodal customer service interface; Smart Ordering which offers an easy-to-understand voice assistant for restaurants; Employee Assist; automatic speech recognition; natural language understanding; wake words; custom domains; text-to-speech; and embedded voice solutions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

