Reviewing Connectm Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CNTM) and SolarMax Technology (NASDAQ:SMXT)

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.6% of Connectm Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 34.0% of Connectm Technology Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Connectm Technology Solutions has a beta of -0.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SolarMax Technology has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Connectm Technology Solutions alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Connectm Technology Solutions and SolarMax Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Connectm Technology Solutions N/A N/A -41.21% SolarMax Technology -107.57% N/A -47.62%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Connectm Technology Solutions $19.42 million 0.27 -$14.94 million N/A N/A SolarMax Technology $24.15 million 2.22 $440,000.00 ($0.37) -3.05

This table compares Connectm Technology Solutions and SolarMax Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SolarMax Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Connectm Technology Solutions.

About Connectm Technology Solutions

Connectm Technology Solutions, Inc. is a technology company, which engages in the electrification economy by integrating electrified energy assets with an AI-driven technology solutions platform. It provides solutions for residential and light commercial buildings, and all-electric original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), with a proprietary digital platform to accelerate the transition to solar and all-electric heating, cooling, and transportation to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, overall energy costs, and carbon footprint. The company was founded on March 22, 2019 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

About SolarMax Technology

SolarMax Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated solar energy company in the United States and China. The company engages in the sale and installation of photovoltaic and battery backup systems; sale of LED systems; and identifying and procuring solar farm projects for resale to third parties, as well as provision of engineering, procuring, and construction services for solar farm projects. It serves residential, commercial, and government customers. SolarMax Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Riverside, California.

