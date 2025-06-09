Bank of America Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AVGO. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $267.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $276.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.25.

Broadcom Stock Down 5.0%

AVGO stock opened at $246.95 on Friday. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $265.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 113.46%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,300. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 720,576 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,694. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

