Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $325.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.25.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Trading Down 5.0%

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $246.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $265.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.81.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.96 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 113.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,564,585.40. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 720,576 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,694 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $16,893,010,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after buying an additional 17,985,046 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 18,179.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,892,548,000 after purchasing an additional 17,181,652 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,213,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,367,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809,245 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.