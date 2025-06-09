Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85. The company has a market cap of $83.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.56.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $104.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.17 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 84.67%. Analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Purple Innovation

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $620,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 629,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 154,032 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 2,140.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 580,997 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 219.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 178,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 122,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand.

