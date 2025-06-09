Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Vita Coco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Vita Coco from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

NASDAQ:COCO opened at $34.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.39. Vita Coco has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $40.32.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $130.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vita Coco will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 3,766,762 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $129,011,598.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,097,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,077,764.25. The trade was a 34.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $701,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,689,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,218,057.94. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,854,762 shares of company stock valued at $132,152,179 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COCO. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 46,385 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in Vita Coco by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 200,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 56,879 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at $1,806,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at $7,985,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

