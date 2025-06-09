IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Raised to Sell at Wall Street Zen

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on IN8bio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th.

IN8bio Trading Up 15.7%

NASDAQ INAB opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $378.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.26. IN8bio has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $52.20.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that IN8bio will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IN8bio

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BIOS Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IN8bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,212,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in IN8bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in IN8bio by 1,064.5% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,063,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628,482 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IN8bio by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 6,191,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in IN8bio by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,041,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 190,100 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IN8bio

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.

