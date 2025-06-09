Head to Head Contrast: Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. – Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:AMOD) & Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO)

Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Royalty Management and Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. – Class A Common Stock”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Royalty Management
|$1.57 million
|10.00
|-$1.11 million
|($0.02)
|-52.50
|Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. – Class A Common Stock
|N/A
|N/A
|-$650,000.00
|N/A
|N/A
Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. – Class A Common Stock has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Royalty Management.
Risk and Volatility
Profitability
This table compares Royalty Management and Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. – Class A Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Royalty Management
|-62.90%
|-3.72%
|-2.88%
|Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. – Class A Common Stock
|N/A
|N/A
|-38.20%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
67.2% of Royalty Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. – Class A Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.7% of Royalty Management shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 75.9% of Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. – Class A Common Stock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. – Class A Common Stock beats Royalty Management on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Royalty Management
Royalty Management Holding Corporation provides environmental consulting and services in the United States. It is also involved in investing or purchasing assets, such as real estate and mining permits, patents, intellectual property, and emerging technologies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.
About Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. – Class A Common Stock
Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. operates as a blank check company. The company was founded on December 13, 2024 and is headquartered in Cornelius, NC.
Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.