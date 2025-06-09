Comparing Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) and Triller Group (NYSE:ILLR)

Triller Group (NYSE:ILLR – Get Free Report) and Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Triller Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of Saratoga Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Triller Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Saratoga Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Triller Group alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Triller Group and Saratoga Investment”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triller Group $46.34 million 2.70 -$49.21 million ($1.22) -0.63 Saratoga Investment $42.10 million 8.91 $8.93 million $2.04 11.97

Saratoga Investment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Triller Group. Triller Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Saratoga Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Triller Group and Saratoga Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triller Group -139.01% -805.50% -54.21% Saratoga Investment 22.01% 15.53% 4.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Triller Group and Saratoga Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triller Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Saratoga Investment 0 3 1 0 2.25

Saratoga Investment has a consensus target price of $24.58, suggesting a potential upside of 0.64%. Given Saratoga Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Saratoga Investment is more favorable than Triller Group.

Risk and Volatility

Triller Group has a beta of -1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 280% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saratoga Investment has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Saratoga Investment beats Triller Group on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triller Group

(Get Free Report)

Triller Group, Inc. engages in the provision of an artificial intelligence-powered, social media and live-streaming event platform for creators. It uses proprietary AI technology to push and track content virtually to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Saratoga Investment

(Get Free Report)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity. The firm prefers to invest in aerospace, automotive aftermarket and services, business products and services, consumer products and services, education, environmental services, industrial services, financial services, food and beverage, healthcare products and services, logistics, distribution, manufacturing, restaurants services, food services, software services, technology services, specialty chemical, media and telecommunications. It seeks to invest in the United States. The firm primarily invests $5 million to $50 million in companies having EBITDA of $2 million or greater and revenues of $8 million to $250 million. The firm prefer to take a majority stake. It invests through direct lending as well as participation in loan syndicates. The firm was formerly known as GSC Investment Corp. Saratoga Investment Corp. was formed on 2007 and is based in New York, New York with an additional office in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Triller Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triller Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.