Wall Street Zen Downgrades Pearson (NYSE:PSO) to Buy

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PSO. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bankshares set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

NYSE:PSO opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.78. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 12.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pearson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,144,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,336,000 after purchasing an additional 44,349 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 10,532.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 25,593 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,546,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pearson by 16.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 9,977 shares during the period. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

