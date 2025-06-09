Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Par Pacific from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $20.00 to $14.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of PARR opened at $21.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.28. Par Pacific has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $27.45.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Par Pacific will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 821.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Par Pacific by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

