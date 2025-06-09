Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BRZE. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on Braze and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Braze from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Braze from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Braze in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Braze Stock Down 17.6%

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $29.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.98. Braze has a twelve month low of $27.45 and a twelve month high of $48.33.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $162.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.60 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Braze will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Braze

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $62,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,052.74. This represents a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Astha Malik sold 13,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $482,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 258,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,212.60. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,814. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Braze by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Braze by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Braze by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Braze by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Braze by 236.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

