Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Anixa Biosciences Trading Down 2.8%

Anixa Biosciences stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79. Anixa Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Anixa Biosciences

In other news, CEO Amit Kumar bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,286.25. The trade was a 1.79% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Anixa Biosciences by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 29.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

