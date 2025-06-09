Bon Natural Life (NASDAQ:BON) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bon Natural Life (NASDAQ:BON – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Bon Natural Life Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BON opened at $1.65 on Friday. Bon Natural Life has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $73.75.

About Bon Natural Life

Bon Natural Life Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements.

