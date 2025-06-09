Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Afya from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

AFYA stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.60. Afya has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.13.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. Afya’s dividend payout ratio is 17.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Afya by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 592,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after buying an additional 25,111 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Afya by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Afya by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 97,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 34,246 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Afya by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 82,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 20,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Afya by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

