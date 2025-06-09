Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CIEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $44.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ciena and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ciena from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ciena from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.15.

Ciena Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE CIEN opened at $72.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 127.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. Ciena has a 1-year low of $44.69 and a 1-year high of $101.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.07 and a 200-day moving average of $75.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $199,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 202,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,175,434.10. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $543,252.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,080 shares in the company, valued at $28,926,571.20. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,788 shares of company stock worth $3,431,319 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 15.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 34.7% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

