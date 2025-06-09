West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WFG. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $117.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.40.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $74.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -356.57 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.06 and its 200 day moving average is $81.26. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of $69.48 and a 1 year high of $102.40.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 293,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,452,000 after purchasing an additional 108,670 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 607,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,565,000 after purchasing an additional 35,855 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

