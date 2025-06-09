Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.97.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW opened at $210.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $214.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.37 billion, a PE ratio of -62.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CAO Emily Ho sold 5,027 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $1,000,674.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,083,428.48. This trade represents a 11.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.24, for a total transaction of $100,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 622,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,673,243.64. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 849,779 shares of company stock worth $159,318,643 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

