SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SITE Centers from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

SITE Centers Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE SITC opened at $11.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67. SITE Centers has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. The company has a market cap of $621.63 million, a P/E ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). SITE Centers had a net margin of 164.10% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $40.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SITE Centers will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SITE Centers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 483.2% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 256.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 1,223.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

