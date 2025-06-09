Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RHI. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial set a $55.00 target price on shares of Robert Half and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Robert Half

Robert Half Price Performance

NYSE RHI opened at $44.30 on Friday. Robert Half has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $78.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day moving average of $58.48. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.19). Robert Half had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robert Half

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 37,287.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 34,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 11,786 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half in the fourth quarter worth $2,241,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.