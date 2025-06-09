Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Truist Financial

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rubrik from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Rubrik in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Rubrik in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rubrik presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.81.

Shares of NYSE:RBRK opened at $98.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 0.87. Rubrik has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $103.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $278.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.58) EPS. Rubrik’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rubrik will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rubrik news, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 331,043 shares in the company, valued at $23,173,010. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 2,000 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $124,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 614,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,135,919.94. The trade was a 0.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 632,609 shares of company stock valued at $47,450,968 over the last three months. 32.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBRK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Rubrik in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Rubrik by 8,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Rubrik by 209.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

